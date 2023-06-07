The Florida Department of Emergency Management broke its silence Tuesday evening, confirming in an email that Florida is responsible for the two flights carrying over 30 migrants from Texas to Sacramento, California.

“As you can see from this video, Florida’s voluntary relocation is precisely that – voluntary. Through verbal and written consent, these volunteers indicated they wanted to go to California. A contractor was present and ensured they made it safely to a 3rd-party NGO. The specific NGO, Catholic Charities, is used and funded by the federal government.

From left-leaning mayors in El Paso, Texas, and Denver, Colorado, the relocation of those illegally crossing the United States border is not new. But suddenly, when Florida sends illegal aliens to a sanctuary city, it’s false imprisonment and kidnapping.”

The governor’s office has repeatedly declined to comment on the flights.