FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida felon pleaded guilty Tuesday to having a loaded gun at a school where he was employed, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wyatt Olen Henderson, 64, of Cape Coral, was found May 12 on the campus of a school in Lee County with a loaded gun on his hip, according to the DOJ.

Henderson is a convicted felon who previously spent time in federal prison. He was employed by the school at the time of the incident, according to a news release.

Henderson is not allowed to possess guns or ammunition.

Henderson was a former Charlotte County deputy who was hired as a security guard at Canterbury School, according to WBBH. In the early 2000s, he was convicted of pistol-whipping a teenager during a drug bust in Port Charlotte.

Henderson reportedly said on his security guard license paperwork that he was not prohibited from carrying firearms — something officials said came down to confusion regarding state law versus federal law, according to WBBH.

Henderson was granted clemency by the state in a 2017 incident, but the clemency didn’t restore his right to carry a weapon, according to WBBH.

Henderson faces up to 15 years in federal prison. A sentencing date had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the DOJ.