KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Central Florida community is in mourning after a barbershop owner was found dead in a retention pond, authorities said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said last Friday, deputies assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office remove a vehicle from a retention pond on Waters Edge Drive and Lost Creek Court.

Inside was the body of Jose Rafael Malave Lebron, 36.

Malave Lebron was reported missing on May 16.

According to WESH, Malave Lebron was the owner of a barbershop. He was also engaged and had a child on the way before his death.

“He was a strong kid, a good kid. He was a good kid,” said Anthony Castaneta, Malave Lebron’s father, to WESH.

Around 100 people showed up to a memorial at Malave Lebron’s barbershop to celebrate him.

His fianceé, Sophia Ramirez. told WESH through a translator that she thought he was going to come back alive, but now she must be strong for her baby, which is coming in a few months.