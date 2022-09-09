LAKE HELEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man and his adult son are wanted for allegedly attacking a man during a wedding reception, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, of Sanford attacked the man during a fight at a wedding reception in Lake Helen.

The sheriff said O’Grady and Falkinburg hit the victim “in the head and face multiple times” until he was unconscious.

The father and son also continued to kick the victim after he was knocked out and left him with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chitwood said both suspects fled the scene after the attack.

“Now’s the time for a father to show his son what it means to accept responsibility for his actions,” Chitwood said. “Turn yourselves in and give your side of the story. If anyone knows where these two can be taken into custody, give us a call on 911.”