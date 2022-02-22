Florida father of 4 gunned down in front of 2-year-old daughter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jacksonville Beach police have released the name of a 33-year-old father of four who was gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter.

Police said Jared Galen Bridegan died at the scene after officers were called on Feb. 16 to a report of a person being shot in the area of Sanctuary Boulevard and Jacksonville Drive in the Sanctuary Lake neighborhood.

Bridegan’s daughter was not injured in the shooting.

First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who committed this crime.

