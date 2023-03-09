CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Cape Coral father has been arrested for a shooting after he allegedly caught a man sleeping naked in his daughter’s bed Wednesday morning.

According to NBC2 News, the owner of the home, Dayne Victor Miller, called police after he found one of his roommates naked in his teenage daughter’s bedroom.

Authorities said Miller had rented a room in the house to a couple and that Miller and the couple had both been drinking heavily earlier in the night.

NBC2 News reported that the naked man confessed to police that he’d been drinking that night and had gotten up to use the bathroom. He said that after he left the bathroom, he accidentally went into the teenager’s room.

The teenager was asleep in her bed when she noticed the naked man beside her. Miller’s daughter then went to tell her dad what happened.

According to Cape Coral police, the teen did not “allege a crime had occurred against her.”

The naked man’s wife proceeded to wake him up, shouting that he was in the wrong room. After he woke up, the couple returned to their room. That’s when Miller approached their bedroom and began banging on the door.

According to the outlet, Miller shouted, “I’ll kill you,” after the door was shut and locked on him.

“They’re nice people so we’ve never really had any problems. What happened with his daughter and everything…that’s kind of disturbing,” neighbor Monica Taylor told NBC2 News. “I didn’t even know that they were renting a room out in that house.”

Police stated that Miller had fired his handgun three to four times into the floor right outside of the couple’s bedroom door.

“It gets kind of concerning when guns are involved. I would feel pretty outraged myself,” neighbor Mike Bolding said.

The outlet said Miller was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail and is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and shooting into an occupied dwelling.