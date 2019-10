KEY WEST, Fla. (NBC) – Costumed cats and decked-out dogs took the stage in Key West Wednesday night as part of the Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade.

The quirky event drew creatively togged dogs, costumed cats and other “party animals” and their humans for Key West’s renowned costuming and masking festival.

The crowned winners of the night? Dolly Purr-ton with partner Willie Nelson.

A “tortoise and hare” entry also wowed the crowd.

The Fantasy Fest will continue through Sunday.

