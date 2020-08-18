Florida family wants answers after officer allegedly shot 18-month-old dog

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA/CNN/WPLG) — A family in Miami wants answers after they say a police officer shot their dog right in front of them. The dog will be OK, but the family says the police still haven’t talked to them about what happened.

Boris Fernandez said he was celebrating his birthday with family, karaoke and all, when Miami Dade Police were called out for a noise complaint.

Fernandez said an officer walked to their backyard to make contact with them, but encountered Luna, their 18-month-old Belgian Shepherd, first.

“My dog approached her and you can see where the dog goes up to her and she stops, she starts wagging her tail and she turns around like, looking at us, ‘Who’s this person?'” Fernandez said.

“When I was walking, she shot her and I said, ‘What did you do? Why did you do this?'” Mariangel Manrique said.

Home surveillance video shows Luna run away after the shot is fired.

“I said, ‘Officer, why did you shoot my dog? That was completely uncalled for,'” Fernandez said. “She said, ‘Well, she jumped at me.’ I said ‘no, we’re all here.'”

Fortunately Luna survived the injury, but doctors say it will be a long road to recovery.

The family said Miami Dade PD has yet to talk about what happened.

