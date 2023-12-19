WEST PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A family of four, including two children, were hospitalized after an apparent gas explosion destroyed their West Park home on Tuesday morning.

According to a report by NBC affiliate WTVJ, officials said the explosion happened around 12:30 a.m. at the home on Southwest 20th Street.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews found extensive damage to the home on arrival, Battalion Chief Michael Kane told WTVJ.

“It’s completely devastated,” Kane said.

The family were reportedly found in the home and taken to Memorial Regional Hospital before three of them were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for burns, broken bones and other trauma.

WTVJ said the injuries range from serious to critical.

“It appears to be that there was a mushroom cloud, some fire was part of that mushroom cloud, which may have caused the burns of the patients but when the firefighters arrived several minutes after there was no fire,” Kane told WTVJ.

Aerial footage from NBC6 shows the house almost completely leveled, debris scattered across the block.

Kane told WTVJ a gas issue caused the explosion.

“The home was completely destroyed, it appeared to be by some type of gas,” Kane said. “At this point we don’t know the source of the explosion, we just know that the explosion was caused by some type of gas.”

“This seems to be an isolated incident,” Kane said in the press conference, “Others don’t need to be concerned about this happening again.”

The area is expected to stay closed off until Wednesday, WTVJ said.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion.