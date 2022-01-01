Florida family of 4 dies in helicopter crash days before new year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida family of four was killed Thursday in a helicopter crash days before the new year.

According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, the privately-owned Robinson helicopter was carrying a father, mother and two children when it crashed down in a wooded area west of the Town of Bronson.

Investigators later learned the helicopter departed from a private residence southwest of the town and was scheduled to return home to Gilchrist County.

Sometime during the flight, the aircraft experienced an “undetermined failure” which caused the crash, the sheriff’s office said. All four passengers were killed.

“This is a tragedy that has deeply affected families in Gilchrist County, Levy County and the LCSO family, as one of our own Detectives is related to the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. “We all grieve this loss and are praying for these families in this time of tragedy.”

Levy County detectives are said to be working with investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as the investigation continues.

