(NBC News) — Florida teens and their families, along with advocacy groups, have sued to block a law that restricts classroom discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law by LGBTQ advocates, bans instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity “in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

The measure also gives parents the right to sue school districts they believe are in violation of the law, which took effect July 1.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill in March, saying at the time that it ensures “parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.