Florida failed to pay health claims for sick, needy children

In this photo provided by Daniel Miller, single father Miller, 57, left, poses for a selfie with his son Nathan, 17, who is autistic, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in their home in Lake Worth, Fla. Miller, an electrical contractor, was forced to take time off from work to care for his son after the family’s care provider cut off their services due to months of missing Medicaid payments. Florida failed for nearly three months to pay tens of thousands of health-care claims for the state’s sickest and neediest children due to software glitches blamed on the corporate merger of its two largest payment vendors, officials and executives said. (Daniel Miller via AP)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials and executives say Florida failed for nearly three months to pay tens of thousands of health-care claims for the state’s sickest and neediest children due to software glitches blamed on the corporate merger of its two largest payment vendors.

Families with critically ill children who relied on Medicaid-paid health providers were stranded in some cases.

Payment problems panicked more families, especially as unpaid bills for nursing care and other home health services began stacking up over months with no quick resolution in sight.

Executives at Sunshine State Health Plan Inc. say the payment glitches stemmed from the company’s Oct. 1 merger with the second-largest payment vendor, WellCare of Florida Inc.

If you are from the Tampa Bay area and have been impacted by this, call 8 On Your Side at 1-800-338-0808 or email news@wfla.com.