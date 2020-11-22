Florida expected to add more than 300K people a year, state report says

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Florida is expected to see its population increase by an average of more than 303,000 residents a year and is forecast to have 23.1 million people in April 2025, a new report by state analysts shows.

The report, by a panel known as the Demographic Estimating Conference, said the population from April 1, 2020, to April 1, 2025, is expected to increase by 303,264 residents a year — or 831 people per day.

“These increases are analogous to adding a city slightly larger than Orlando every year,” an executive summary of the report said.

The analysts projected that Florida will have 21.89 million residents in April 2021, with the number steadily climbing to 23.1 million in April 2025.

The report also said Florida population estimates produced by the U.S. Census Bureau are higher than the state analysts’ numbers. The report pointed to “differing underlying methodologies.”