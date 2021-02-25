Florida expands vaccine program in minority communities

Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is opening six vaccination sites in underserved minority communities around the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that sites will be set up in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Kissimmee, and in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

He said the sites will be modeled after one recently opened in Palm Beach County in the isolated, predominately Black area around Belle Glade.

DeSantis also said he expects that next month the state will be able to lower the age for the general population to receive the vaccine from the current 65. By April, he expects the vaccine to be widely available.

