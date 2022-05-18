MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Miami Beach substitute teacher was arrested Tuesday after it was reported police became aware of allegations of him giving female students drugs for cash and sexual favors.

WPLG reported 32-year-old Enreeka Nalasco was arrested Tuesday, but got fired by Miami-Dade County Public Schools in 2018 after an investigation showed he had sent inappropriate messages to students on social media.

Law enforcement only became aware of the allegations in March, according to Local 10.

The news station reported Nalasco, who students also knew as “Swaggy”, used Snapchat to sell marijuana, marijuana cards, nicotine and vape pens to students at Nautilus Middle School.

Students told police Nalasco accepted cash or sexual favors as payment, according to WPLG.

It was reported he sent and received sexual photos and videos from students.

At least one 12-year-old was sexually battered by Nalasco, Local 10 said. Other victims were between 11 and 14 years old.

Nalasco was arrested on using a computer to travel to meet a minor, human trafficking, unlawful use of a communications device, prohibited computer services involving a child, contributing to the delinquency of a child, providing nicotine to someone under 21 and selling nicotine to minors charges.]

He was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on no bond.