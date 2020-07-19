Florida emergency operations center hit with COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (AP) — Part of the Florida Division of Emergency Management is closed after 12 employees tested positive for coronavirus.
Agency spokesman Jason Mahon said Saturday that the main facility was going through a deep clean over the weekend and would reopen Monday.
A latest round of tests Thursday found four positive employees, prompting the shutdown.
Non-positive workers were either moved to other areas of the facility, or told to work from home.
