Florida emergency operations center hit with COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (AP) — Part of the Florida Division of Emergency Management is closed after 12 employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Agency spokesman Jason Mahon said Saturday that the main facility was going through a deep clean over the weekend and would reopen Monday.

The safety of my employees and their families is paramount. It is why we have had aggressive screening, temperature checks, since February, Mandatory masks and testing. We will continue to operate and respond throughout this period. We are all in this together. https://t.co/QObHXMjfWW — Jared MASKowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) July 16, 2020

A latest round of tests Thursday found four positive employees, prompting the shutdown.

Non-positive workers were either moved to other areas of the facility, or told to work from home.

