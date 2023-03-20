OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida elementary school teacher is accused of soliciting child porn.

The Ocala Police Department said it received a call from a concerned mother regarding her ex-boyfriend, Eddie Scott, 31. The woman said Scott allegedly asked for a picture of her child wearing only underwear.

A detective later learned that Scott allegedly gave the child an ultimatum between giving Scott a massage or receiving a spanking. Scott spanked the child with her clothes pulled down and then talked with her about sexual matters, police said.

Scott also sent several texts to the mother that were of sexual nature involving the child, police said. Scott allegedly demanded the child be brought to his home without any clothes on.

After detectives spoke with the child, they said they had probable cause to arrest Scott for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor, soliciting child pornography, soliciting travel to meet a minor, and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Police said Scott was arrested on Friday, March 17. He was a second-grade teacher at Wyomina Park Elementary School.

“This sort of behavior is unacceptable, especially for a person in an authority position over children. We ask if anyone else has experienced similar behavior to please let law enforcement know. It can sometimes be difficult to speak up against criminal acts like this, and we commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward and sharing information that ultimately led to an arrest. Also, great job to Detective Blanton who worked incredibly hard investigating this criminal activity and gathering sufficient evidence to make the arrest,” the police department posted on Facebook.