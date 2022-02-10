Florida elementary school science experiment headed to space

In this time-exposure photograph, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 25th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network lifts off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Elementary school students in the Marion County Public School district will share an experience that is out of this world.

Students in the Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary School Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) will get to watch their science project blast off aboard a SpaceX rocket later this summer, according to a release from the school district.

The students’ experiment, which will measure the amount of ethanol produced by fermentation under microgravity, will spend between six and eight weeks in orbit before returning to the school. Then, students will compare their findings to a similar experiment done back on Earth, and complete their final analysis.

The idea was twice selected, first by a local review board, then by a national review board where the flight experiment was finally selected to join the space flight mission.

The experiment was designed and implemented by students Anakan Keithan Gopalan and Aarya Jaiden Seevaratnam. Their teacher, Lisa Fontaine Dorsey, is the SSEP community project director at the school. North Marion High School students Jacob Ridinger and Dalton Gentilman, under the guidance of their teacher, Dee Reedy, are also part of the experiment team, the district added.

“One of the highlights of the program was making connections with scientists, researchers, and educators across the country and around the world,” Dorsey said. “We didn’t just experience the scientific method, we LIVED it.”

SSEP is the first pre-college Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) education program that is both a U.S. national initiative and implemented as an on-orbit commercial space venture.

Dorsey hopes to expand the program next school year.

