ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Central Florida elementary school employee was arrested Tuesday for possessing and sending multiple images and videos of child pornography, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities said Christopher L. Ruiz, 27, is an extended-day counselor at Baldwin Park Elementary School. He’s been employed by Orange County Public Schools since the end of 2022.

According to the police department, an Orlando police SWAT team and detectives with the special victims and violent crimes unit served a search warrant on a home where officials believed the suspect would be.

When officials arrived at the home, they found Ruiz inside and began to interview him. During the interview, authorities said Ruiz allegedly “admitted to sending and possessing multiple child pornography images and videos.”

After conducting the interview, authorities placed Ruiz under arrest and charged him with 10 counts of possession of material depicting the sexual performance by a child, three counts of transmission of child pornography and one count of unlawful use of a two-way device.

According to police, follow-up interviews will be conducted with children who might have been in his care at Baldwin Park Elementary.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Ruiz is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.