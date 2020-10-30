Florida early voting site closed after workers get coronavirus

A man walks into City Hall, where early voting was in process, in Everglades City, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — An early voting site along Florida’s Space Coast was closed after election workers tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott said Friday that no voters who went to the administrative office in Palm Bay, Florida, had any exposure to the sick workers because of safety precautions such as half-inch ballistic glass between the workers and the voting public.

Scott didn’t say how long the office would be closed nor how many workers were sick.

Scott says there were three other early voting sites within 10 miles of the closed office.

As of Thursday, 9,369 voters had used the Palm Bay site.

