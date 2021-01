FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – Two eggs in the popular Southwest Florida eagle cam nest reportedly survived a vicious owl attack this week.

WBBH reports that attack happened on Monday.

Resident eagles Harriet and M15 were able to fight off the owl and protect the eggs.

The latest update from the eagle cam, posted at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday said Harriet had continued incubating the eggs.

Both eggs are expected to hatch sometime in the next two weeks.

