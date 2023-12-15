TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old allegedly involved in a fight over Christmas decorations that ended in gunfire were arrested after leaving their driver’s licenses behind, according to a report.

19-year-old Vance Michael Shannon allegedly vandalized a Titusville man’s Christmas decorations on Wednesday night, reportedly targeting lights in the shape of three crosses, according to WESH.

The man confronted Shannon, who allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened to kill him, according to WESH. The 17-year-old got out of the car and charged at the man with a knife.

The man was cut in the hand, and Shannon allegedly fired a shot at the victim’s head, but missed, according to WESH. Multiple shots were fired at the victim, but he was treated for only minor injuries at the scene.

Shannon and the 17-year-old, who was not named, left behind the grill to his car and the girl’s purse, which had both their driver’s licenses in it, WESH reported.

Shannon was charged with attempted murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting a firearm into a vehicle, and criminal mischief, WESH reported.

The 17-year-old was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.