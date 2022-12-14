BUSHNELL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was accused of driving drunk and abandoning her car on train tracks on Wednesday night, where it was later hit by a train.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, approached a railroad intersection in Bushnell at 10:00 p.m. and parked her 2008 Honda Civic on the tracks. The railroad caution lights were not activated.

Troopers said Pinchuk got out of the car and began walking south on Main Street. An oncoming CSX train collided with the rear of the vehicle, pushing it into a nearby intersection.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly found Pinchuk walking near the area of the crash. She was arrested and booked into the Sumter County jail on charges of DUI and DUI with property damage.

Troopers said Pinchuk refused to give a breath alcohol sample. She was also cited for an improper stop on railroad tracks and driving with an expired tag.