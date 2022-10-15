TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested on a DUI charge Friday after deputies found that he had a blood alcohol level over five times the legal limit, according to a release.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said members of the U.S. Navy found Joseph Roland Parker, 58, of Sugarloaf Key disoriented in a parked Ford Mustang on US-1 at 1:13 a.m.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found that Parker could not stand on his own,m couldn’t speak clearly, and didn’t know where he was or what time it was.

Deputies said the man also “had watery, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Parker had a BAC of .434, which is 5.425 times the legal limit of .08.

Due to how much alcohol was in his system, first responders took Parker to the Lower Keys Medical Center. He was later booked in the county jail on a DUI charge.