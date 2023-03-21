CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old boy escaped with minor injuries after an alleged drunk driver crashed into his bedroom last week.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home. Concrete, insulation, and other debris from the collapsed wall were scattered around the bedroom.

The Cape Coral Police Department said the driver, 64-year-old George Henry King, backed out of a driveway across the street late Thursday and continued in reverse, crashing into the house.

“He backed up with such force that he left skid marks in the road,” Stoker said.

Stoker said the boy sustained “cuts and bruises” when the wall collapsed. She said it could have been worse. “Previously, his brother had slept in a bed against the wall the man crashed through,” Stoker said.

Booking records from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office show that King was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of DUI with injuries and property damage.

TMX contributed to this report.