TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re officially halfway through Florida’s Toll Relief Program that Gov. Ron DeSantis put in motion, and according to the Governor’s Office, the program has saved Floridians $227 million in tolls.

Since launching on Jan. 1, 2023, the year-long program has automatically given frequent users with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a month, a 50 percent toll credit to their account.

In June alone, credits were posted to 1.1 million SunPass accounts, refunding more than $37 million.

The Toll Relief Program builds on the successful SunPass Savings Program that ended in Dec. 2022 and resulted in approximately 384,000 Floridians saving over $18 million.

“With rampant inflation caused by years of bad decisions by politicians in Washington, I am proud that we have put Florida in the position to provide year-long savings to families,” Gov. DeSantis said in a statement.

The Toll Relief Program runs until Dec. 31, 2023, and is expected to save 1.2 million drivers $480 over the course of the year.

For information on the Toll Relief Program and a map of included toll facilities, visit SunPass.com or call 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352).