Florida drivers paying more for gas, not much relief in sight, AAA says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers across Florida are feeling the pain at the pump with gasoline prices up another 12 cents this week.

According to AAA, the state’s average price of gas on Sunday was $3.35, a 12-cent jump from the previous week, and just one cent less than last year’s high of $3.36 per gallon.

“The effects of rising oil prices are now beginning to be felt at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil prices have risen early and often in 2022. The price of crude has already surpassed last year’s highs, driven by ongoing concerns that global oil supplies will struggle to keep up with soaring demand in 2022.”

Gasoline prices will continue to be more expensive ahead of spring break and summer travel, the auto club predicted.

“Unfortunately for drivers, it doesn’t seem that oil prices will see any significant relief anytime soon,” Jenkins said.

According to AAA, drivers can take a number of measures to save on gasoline, including combining errands to limit drive times and paying in cash.

The current average price of gasoline is $3.352 per gallon in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater. In Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice it’s $3.343. The average price in Lakeland-Winter Haven is $3.349 per gallon, and in Sebring, it’s $3.366.