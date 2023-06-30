FILE – Traffic backs in the north-bound lanes of Interstate 75 near the Georgia-Florida state line. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 4th of July holiday is one of the busiest weekends for travel and AAA is offering a free shuttle service to help drivers get to their destination safely.

The Auto Club Group has activated its “Tow to Go” service in Florida and select other states from 6 p.m. on June 30 to 6 a.m. on July 5.

Tow truck drivers will transport vehicles and would-be impaired drivers to a safe place within a 10-mile radius. While both AAA members and non-members can utilize the free service, the Auto Club Group said it should be used as a safety net.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

Tow to Go has kept 25,000 impaired drivers off the roads over the last 25 years, according to AAA. To request a ride, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.