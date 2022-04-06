WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Beach County man has been arrested after authorities said he was driving under the influence and crashed into four students waiting for their bus to take them to school.

Investigators said Angel Antonio Lopez, 57, was taking prescription sleeping medicine called temazepam.

Investigators said the toxicology report revealed Lopez had taken more than four times the legal limit when he drove his Alfa Romeo into four students at their bus stop in Royal Palm Beach.

“Toxicology was done and the results showed he was over four times the legal limit that a normal person would take for the medicine he was taking,” said Maj. Talal Masri.

The sheriff’s office said Lopez driving when he lost control, drove onto a sidewalk, and struck the four students. Two students later died from their injuries.

According to WPTV, two other students are currently recovering from their injuries.

Lopez has been charged with four counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI, and two counts of reckless driving.