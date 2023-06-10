CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver is wanted after a video captured them dragging a dog behind their pickup truck on Thursday.

Charlotte County Animal Control is asking for help locating the driver of the pickup truck in the animal cruelty case.

Charlotte County Public Safety said the driver dragged a reddish-brown-colored dog near Lakeworth Boulevard and Durant Street.

Investigators said the truck appears to be a 2009-2014 Gray Ford F150 STX extended cab with a ladder rack.

The person driving the truck is believed to be a man with brown hair and an average build.

Brian Jones with Charlotte County Animal Control told the NBC affiliate WBBH that this is one of the worst cases of animal abuse that he’s ever seen.

“It is, is one of the worst videos that’s ever been that I’ve had the displeasure of viewing in 25 years in this department, and really anytime you drag an animal from a vehicle it is a horrendous act and this person really has some explaining to do,” said Jones.

Cyndi Hinchey lives on the road where the incident happened and her security cameras caught it on camera. She said her neighbors saw the dog being dragged and tried to chase down the driver.

“There’s a pile of blood where the dog, where he was confronted by the neighbors and he got out of the vehicle and grabbed the dog and used some profanities and threw the dog in the back of his truck and drove off,” she said.

Todd Tyler, who lives in the neighborhood, said he was sure the dog was dead by the time the truck stopped. He called 911 to report the incident.

“I was crying yesterday because I couldn’t believe that that poor dog, it’s gotta be one of the most brutal, horrific ways to die … I can’t even imagine. That dog just probably loved that guy more than anything,” Tyler told WBBH.

Anyone with information about the truck or the incident can call Charlotte County Animal Control at 941-833-5690.