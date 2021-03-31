Florida driver leaves gas station with pump still attached to car

Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reminding drivers to stay focused while at the pump after a car was spotted leaving a gas station with a gas pump still attached to the vehicle.

“What’s wrong with this video??? Stay focused behind the wheel & at the pump!” tweeted FHP.

Troopers said the incident happened at the Mobil gas station, located at 4040 Park 82 Drive, in Fort Myers on Tuesday.

According to WBBH, the driver reportedly had not realized what had happened when stopped by FHP.

