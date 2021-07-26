Florida driver flees police, crashes, kills 2 people

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A suspect fleeing from a traffic stop in Florida crashed into another car, killing two people.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled over a car early Sunday morning and made contact with the driver and a passenger.

After a short exchange, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, running over the deputy’s foot and dragging him a short distance.

The car then crashed into another vehicle about a mile away after also damaging other vehicles at a car dealership, the sheriff’s office said.

The passenger and driver of the other vehicle were killed, the sheriff’s office said.

