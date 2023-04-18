KENANSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 22-year-old Florida driver was arrested after he was seen driving recklessly and allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle while driving on the Florida Turnpike Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers received information about a reckless vehicle driving north on the Florida Turnpike. Troopers said a white sedan was improperly changing lanes, cutting in front of vehicles, and following too closely while driving over 100 mph.

Once troopers located the driver, they initiated a traffic stop and instructed the driver and passenger to step out of the vehicle. During the traffic stop, troopers arrested driver Zion Zaire, 22, of Leesburg, for reckless driving. The passenger was detained while the vehicle was being towed.

Then, as troopers were speaking with Zaire and his passenger, a truck pulled up beside the patrol car and told authorities that the 22-year-old had fired a gun at the truck, causing damage to the driver’s side door.

After authorities searched the white sedan, a loaded rifle and handgun were found on the front passenger floorboard.

Upon further investigation and interviews with passengers of both vehicles, FHP determined that Zaire fired a gun at the truck. He was taken to the Osceola County Jail, where he was charged with three counts of attempted murder, reckless driving, shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and possessing an unlicensed firearm.

FHP said Zaire most likely fired his weapon as a result of an aggressive driving and “road rage” type incident.