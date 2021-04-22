Florida drive-thru safari welcomes baby zebra

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A drive-through safari in southern Florida expanded its herd this past weekend after it welcomed a baby Plains zebra.

The Lion Country Safari announced the new foal, born on Saturday, is the first born to the herd this year.

Mom and baby are spending quality time together and are visible to guests from their cars in the Hwange section of the safari, along with the rest of the zebra herd, according to Lion Country Safari.

Plains zebra are listed as near threatened with a decreasing population by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Of the three species of zebra (Plains, Mountain, and Grevy’s), the Plains zebra is the most abundant, but all three species are in peril due mostly to poaching and habitat loss.

Lion Country Safari is home to the largest herd of zebra on record in the United States with nearly 60 zebra under its care and is one of only a few drive-through safari experiences in the country.