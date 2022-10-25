DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — An employee at a Florida Dollar General was arrested after allegedly spiking his coworker’s drink with bleach, according to authorities.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Volusia County deputies responded to a Dollar General about a potential poisoning Monday.

An employee told deputies that he had been drinking a soda with his lunch when he left it to go use the restroom. When he returned, he took a spit but noticed that it now tasted and smelled like bleach.

Surveillance video showed the man’s coworker, 48-year-old Jerome Ellis, pouring bleach into the can and spitting into it, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said after they confronted Ellis on the matter, he said he put the bleach in his coworker’s soda to get back at him for “being difficult.”

The suspect was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence and poisoning of food or water.