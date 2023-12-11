DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A story of tragedy and survival out of Walton County.

Brian Langley and a passenger died in a car crash off HWY 285 on Nov. 9 just South of Mossy Head.

Brian’s dog, four-year-old Pitbull Taz was ejected from the car and first responders presumed him to be lost or dead.

That next day, a dog was reportedly hit by a car just miles from the initial crash site. Animal Control Officers and police crews went into the woods to track the injured animal.

To their surprise, they found Taz.

“I found him down an embankment, like a 5-foot embankment. He was at the bottom of it down by the creek. I started hollering at them. ‘I got him. I got him, I got him’,” said Animal Control Officer Trisha Quinn.

Brian’s wife Megan took Taz to Operation Spay Bay in Panama City for emergency surgery.

Taz suffered a hole in his skull and severed part of his hind leg, but will make a full recovery.

“Miraculously he had no broken bones, no internal bleeding, all of which was just crazy to me. He had scabs all over his body. But other than that, he walked away lucky,” said Megan Langley, Taz’s owner.

Taz has made an amazing recovery and paid a visit to the Walton County Animal Shelter to say hello to his rescuers.

“The last time I saw him before that, he was he was in a lot of pain and he was on some medicine and he was just there,” said Quinn. “This is time when he was there he was wagging his tail just happy to see everybody, and he was a big difference.”

Megan said dealing with the tragic loss of her husband, Taz has been a shining light in her life.

“I just can’t even put in words how grateful I am, because at the end of the day, you know, I lost my husband and I, I would give anything to bring him back,” said Megan. “But if I can’t have him, this dog was… Brian was this person, you know? So this is helping me get through this.”

Megan said an unknown donor covered Taz’s medical bills, a huge relief as she arranged her husband’s funeral.

Moving forward she is asking for help building a new fence for Taz to enjoy the yard as he regains his puppy-like energy.