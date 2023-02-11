FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the dog owner who allegedly stood by as their pet attacked a 5-year-old girl at a park on Friday.

According to a report from WPLG, the attack happened at Horrt Park at around 1:00 p.m.

The girl’s family said they were on the playground when a woman offered to let the child pet her dog.

“All of a sudden the dog turned around and bit her in the face,” her father, Florian Becker, told WPLG.

Becker claimed the owner did not step in as the dog’s jaws locked on the 5-year-old’s head.

“The owner of the dog didn’t take control of the situation, unfortunately,” Becker told WPLG. “And my wife had to basically jump in and wrestle the dog away while my little girl was bleeding on the ground.”

Becker’s wife, who was not named in the report, is a physician. She rushed the girl to the hospital, where she received dozens of stitches. Becker estimated it required at least 20 staples to treat the injuries to her head, on top of 40-to-50 stitches on her face and torso.

“This was near fatal. If my wife had not been there, this dog would’ve killed my daughter,” Becker told WPLG, speaking through tears.

While police investigate, neighbors are taking matters into their own hands. They’ve shared surveillance video of who they believe is the owner and the dog, hoping someone will recognize them.

“I’m sure she’s scared right now, but we would like for her to come forward,” Becker told WPLG. “We would like the community to help identify the woman.”

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is asking anyone who has information on the attack to contact them at (954) 828-5700.