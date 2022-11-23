COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida doctor was arrested after police said he gave patients laughing gas, medication and tequila before raping them, NBC affiliate WBBH reported.

Naples police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, of Pura Vida Medical Spa, performed a cosmetic procedure on two women.

The first victim said she was prescriped Xanax before her appointment. She was told the procedure was going to be painful so she agreed to use laughing gas to assist with the pain, the news station reported.

The victim said Sakata offered her tequila. The victim told police that the alcohol, laughing gas, and sedatives caused her to “blackout” and become unconscious, WBBH reported.

When the woman woke up, she said she found Salata performing oral sex on her. She said she was unable to stop him and fell unconscious again. When she woke up the second time she said Salata had raped her.

The second victim also told police that Salata used laughing gas on her and increased the amount after he began to massage her. The woman said she was then raped by Salata and suffered a bruised lip where he had kissed her.

The news station reported that Salata was the only medical personnel in the procedure room at the time of the incidents.

Both women participated in a sexual assault nurse’s exam, which was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcment for investigation.

Naples police arrested Salata outside his practice on Monday. They said he was charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person.