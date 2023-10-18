BOCA RATON, Fla. (NewsNation) — A Florida doctor with dual citizenship in the U.S. and Israel has been called to serve with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) amid the war in the Middle East.

Dr. Cory Harow received a call for mandatory mobilization immediately after the surprise attack by Hamas militants. Despite being born in America, Harow joined the IDF when he was 19.

Now, he’s the medical director at the West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton.

Harow’s family, who remains in Florida, says there have been a lot of sleepless nights waiting for him to return home. But in the meantime, his hospital staff is picking up the slack while he’s overseas.

On the last day of their family vacation in Israel, Harow received the emergency call for action. He explained that the specific call for service was an emergency mobilization of nearly every Israeli in the reserves of the IDF.

“My unit is tasked with providing emergency care in combat situations,” Harow said.

But the toughest part for him is being away from his family.

“We’re missing him,” Harow’s wife said, fighting back tears. “[It’s] just exhausting. Trying to sleep at night, things enter your mind. You’re wide awake, you’re having nightmares. You’re considering what could happen.

“She’s a tough cookie, my wife,” Harow said. He said she has been very supportive of him and his return to the combat zone.

As the war rages on, there’s no telling when Harow will come home. But his wife said Harow was born to do this, and will support him as long as it takes.