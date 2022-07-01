TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dive team with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office recently recovered a $16,000 Rolex watch during their monthly training exercise.

In a Facebook post, deputies said the dive team received a request from an elderly man that ended up turning into a training exercise.

Florida Diver recovers $16K Rolex (Courtesy of St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said the man plead for help to recover his $16,000 heirloom Rolex watch that fell into 6 Mile creek in St. Johns County when the band broke.

Since the team was already out in the area, they decided to try and find it. Roughly 20 minutes later, one of the divers found the watch nearly 20 feet under the surface.

“Believe it or not— the watch was still ticking!” the post said. “Way to go, Dive Team!!”