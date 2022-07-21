TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Lucie County detention deputy was arrested Thursday after he was caught on security camera video slamming an inmate into the ground in an “unprovoked attack,” according to reports.

The incident began on July 10 when the inmate requested a cell change, saying his toilet was not working and that it was harder for him to get to the top bunk bed becuase of injuries he reportedly suffered during his time in the military, a report from WPBF said.

The inmate was then handcuffed and removed from the cell. That’s when the inmate requested to make a call to his family about the situation and things turned south, the report added.

Deputy Brian Shackley claimed the inmate was putting his weight down in an effort to resist the officer before he was thrown to the ground in “an unprovoked attack.”

“This change of moving him should have been made without question, and without controversy and without violence. Simple as that,” Sheriff Ken Mascara told WPBF.

After the incident, the inmate needed 20 total internal and external stitches and suffered lacerations to his head. Authorities said the inmate had been in jail since April for pending drug charges.

“We do not train our deputies to respond this way,” Mascara added. “These incidents just tear to the fiber of what we’re about.”

Deputy Shackley was charged with felony battery and was placed on administrative leave without pay, per department protocol. Bail was set at $50,000.