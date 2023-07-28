TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole County detective was accused of warning sex crimes suspects of their imminent arrest, according to authorities.

According to an unnamed whistleblower, Jose Tirado, a detective assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit, allowed suspects to avoid arrest, potentially putting other detectives in harm’s way.

The investigation involved detectives going undercover online, posing as children.

Tirado had been with the sheriff’s department since May 2010 and joined the Crimes Against Children Unit in 2015. He had recently been suspended on April 21 when an Administrative investigation began.

“You (Tirado) were responsible for investigating allegations of criminal child abuse, neglect and abandonment, and sexual based offenses, against minors, and investigating and apprehending those individuals who would travel to meet a minor for the purposes of sexual activity,” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. “You were responsible for protecting the most vulnerable members of our society, our children, and the actions you are alleged to have committed instead aided those who would seek to victimize children by allowing them to avoid arrest and prosecution.”

Tirado was arrested on 15 felony charges including disclosure or use of confidential criminal justice information, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and unlawful use of an electronic device resulting in the interruption to impairment of governmental operation.

The sheriff’s department said Tirado was given a $65,000 bond and placed on GPS monitoring. The sheriff’s office has initiated the process to terminate his employment.