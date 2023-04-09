ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida deputy who overcame paralysis to walk his daughter down the aisle last month has a “long road to recovery,” and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wanted to help.

According to a GoFundMe, Master Deputy Harold “Hal” Davis was temporarily paralyzed last year after a tree limb hit him while he was doing yard work. The GoFundMe was set up by his wife, Cynthia Davis, to help pay for his treatments.

While it was initially feared that Davis might never walk or move independently again, the 53-year-old was determined to overcome his injury and walk his daughter Hannah down the aisle at her wedding.

Although Davis was able to walk his daughter down the aisle, he still has a long road to recovery and is going through physical therapy to help gain further mobility.

But on Sunday, OCSO surrounded Davis with smiles and provided him with a check from the Orange County Sheriff Foundation to help ease the burden of medical bills.

“Surrounding Master Deputy Hal Davis with smiles as he received a check from the nonprofit Orange County Sheriff Foundation. Hal still has a long road to recovery, after suffering a serious injury doing yard work a year ago,” the sheriff’s office said.

To help support Master Deputy Davis, visit here.