FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Flagler County deputy used his undercover car to run a wrong-way driver off the road.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said 57-year-old Timothy Toporek was driving north in the southbound lanes of US-1 at about 65 mph and heading into a round-a-bout.

“I knew the vehicles coming into the round-a-bout wouldn’t have had the opportunity to avoid the head-on collision with the vehicle,” Detective Daniel Malta told WESH.

Malta followed the wrong-way driver in his undercover Dodge Challenger with lights flashing and sirens blaring, but the driver didn’t stop.

Malta said as the Toporek was driving the wrong way, several drivers had to pull off the road to avoid crashing.

The detective decided to veer his car into Toporek’s SUV and then push it off the road and into a median.

“All of us out here would do it. Day in and day out. Comes with the job, and sometimes you just don’t think of it, you just have to act,” he said.

Neither the detective nor suspect were hurt in the crash.

The detective said he quickly realized Toporek was under the influence due to his smell, slurred speech and incorrectly answered questions.

Deputies said they also found two bottles of vodka in Toporek’s center console. One was open and almost empty.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly called Malta’s actions heroic.

“This is an example of taking your oath serious and making a split-second decision to save other people’s lives,” Staly said.