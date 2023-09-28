TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy ditched her regular uniform, for her bathing suit underneath, to rescue a pair of boogie boarders struggling in the ocean on Wednesday.

Deputy Warner, with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, spotted the boogie boarders off Daytona Beach.

She is heard asking on her radio for a guard unit for additional help with the rescue.

The video, captured on the deputy’s dashcam, shows her running out in a swimsuit that she was wearing underneath her uniform.

The deputy, along with two lifeguards from Volusia County Beaches ran to help the beachgoers, who later appeared in the video seemingly in good health.

Moments later, a lifeguard unit arrives and assists with the situation.

“Great job all!!” the sheriff’s department wrote in a post.