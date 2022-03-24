TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old Florida sheriff’s deputy was commended for saving his own life after he was stabbed in the neck by a woman following a rollover crash in St. Lucie County.

Deputy Cody Colangelo of the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office responded to a “routine call” Wednesday evening along the 12000 block of South Indian River Drive following reports of a rollover crash. When Colangelo arrived at the site, he discovered the car was empty.

Nearby witnesses told authorities a woman exited the vehicle and rushed down a nearby embankment. Soon after, deputies located 21-year-old Leigha Michelle Day. The woman had a brief conversation with the deputies before she was asked to return to the road.

After taking a few steps, Day suddenly turned around and stabbed Colangelo in the neck with a knife, just missing his carotid artery, the sheriff’s office said during a Thursday press conference.

The deputy quickly fired a shot at Day, which missed. Moments later, Day took off running as Colangelo gave chase. The sheriff’s office said the deputy was applying pressure to his neck wound while simultaneously chasing the woman.

Day was ultimately captured, arrested, and accused of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said Colangelo survived the stabbing by the “grace of God.”

The 22-year-old deputy reportedly comes from a long line of law enforcement family members, including his father and older brother who both served as law enforcement officers.