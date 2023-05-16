TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed when they tried to cross in front of a Florida deputy who was responding to a human trafficking call in Nassau County Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said a Nassau County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to a human trafficking call around 1:30 p.m. when they encountered another vehicle crossing in front of them near the intersection of SR-200 and Wildlight Boulevard.

Unable to avoid the crash, the patrol car slammed into the passenger side of the other vehicle, overturning in the process.

The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene. The deputy was rushed to Nassau Baptist Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said the crash in under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

“It’s heartbreaking when anyone is killed in a traffic crash,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said. “We want to send our prayers and condolences to the family which lost a loved one in this tragic unfortunate accident.”