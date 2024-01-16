LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Southwest Florida deputy helped return a lost dog to its owners on Monday night, just before a storm caused major flooding in the area.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant Fine was on his way home from work when he noticed a small dog lost in the storm. Fine stopped and brought the dog to safety. Then he called the Lee County Domestic Animal Services to help find her owner.

“This sweet girl was returned to her home just in time before the storm got worse,” the sheriff’s office said. “Rain or shine, Lee County, we’re always going to find a way to pet {rescue} a dog.”

(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

According to WBBH, streets in Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, and Fort Myers experienced flash flooding after strong thunderstorms dumped between six and nine inches of rain over the areas.

The heavy rain even caused a gas station roof in North Fort Myers to collapse. An employee who was working inside the convenience store at the time suffered minor injuries. She told the news station that she slipped and hit her head on one of the store shelves.

WBBH reported that flash flooding to this extent is rare for Southwest Florida during January. This month is typically one of the quietest times of the year for weather, with the average monthly rainfall at 2.43 inches.