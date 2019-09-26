Florida deputy punches inmate, resigns amid internal investigation

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla (WESH/CNN). — A Flager County detention deputy has resigned after being investigated on suspicion of using excessive force on an inmate.

Officials said the incident occurred in April while Jarred Tazewell was getting the inmate from a confinement cell at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Video from the facility shows the inmate throwing a walker at Tazewell, who then punched the man with a closed fist, causing him to fall backward.

According to documents, Tazewell originally told officials the inmate also had a pen and was making threatening comments.

He later said he was mistaken about the pen.

“It was very egregious, it’s not what I expect from my employees and my deputies,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

After an internal investigation, officials decided Tazewell violated agency policies by using excessive force.

The sheriff says the bottom line is, Tazewell did not use de-escalation techniques and went over an accepted level of force to resolve the situation.

“He clearly had the right to defend himself to a point but he went over that… he went beyond it,” Staly said

Tazewell resigned from his position with the Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has no plans to make any changes at the jail in light of the incident.