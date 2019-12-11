Florida deputy arrested for punching teen in face after she kicked him in groin, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WESH) — An Osceola County sheriff’s deputy was arrested last weekend after he was accused of punching a 14-year-old family member with a closed fist.

Michael Cabassa is facing a battery charge after St. Cloud police arrested him for allegedly punching the girl at a home in a gated community.

Cabassa has been with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office for about a year, officials said.

In a criminal complaint, St. Cloud police said the girl had been arguing with Cabassa. The girl’s mother told investigators that the girl yelled at Cabassa and then kicked him in the groin, which led to the punch.

The officers said Cabassa claimed the girl chest-bumped and punched him. The complaint also said that Cabassa admitted to throwing the punch in defense.

At the deputy’s first appearance in front of a judge last weekend, his lawyer said it was not intentional.

“She actually assaulted the defendant, and the defendant, in a reflex moment, did not intentionally do anything,” the lawyer said.

According to the complaint, the girl told police Cabassa punched her first. She was treated for a swollen eye at the house and was not taken to the hospital.

Cabassa was released from jail on a $500 bond.